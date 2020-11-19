The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in keeping backup center Dwight Howard, who is set to officially become a free agent.

There was a report that the team was frequently contacting Howard in order to get him to sign a new contract, but according to Howard, that report was apparently false.

Not too long ago, Howard was the best big man in the NBA. He won three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards and led the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals.

When Howard was traded to L.A. in 2012, it looked like he not only had a shot at his first NBA championship but also becoming the Lakers’ next legendary center.

Instead, the 2012-13 season was an unmitigated disaster, as multiple injuries sunk the team’s chances of contending.

Howard left the team via free agency at the end of the season and soon earned a reputation as a diva as he bounced around the league.

But by returning to the Purple and Gold and helping them win the NBA title while playing a much-reduced role, Howard turned around his legacy.