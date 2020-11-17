- Report: Lakers calling Dwight Howard ‘multiple times’ per week telling him they want him back
- Report: Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma deactivates Twitter amidst ongoing trade rumors
- Report: Lakers had Kyle Kuzma trade package on table for Jrue Holiday before Dennis Schroder deal
- Report: ‘Foregone conclusion’ that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope re-signs with Lakers
- Report: Warriors and Bucks among teams trying to lure Avery Bradley away from Lakers
- Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ‘open’ to leaving Lakers after declining player option
- Report: Avery Bradley expected to decline player option with Lakers and test free agency
- Report: Rajon Rondo to be pursued by Clippers and Hawks after declining player option with Lakers
- LeBron James reacts emphatically to ‘different’ DeAndre Hopkins after insane catch
- Report: Anthony Davis declines player option with Lakers, will enter free agent market
Report: Lakers calling Dwight Howard ‘multiple times’ per week telling him they want him back
-
- Updated: November 17, 2020
With the NBA’s official free agency period about to begin, the Los Angeles Lakers have some decisions to make when it comes to the center position.
Dwight Howard will be a free agent, and it looks like the Purple and Gold have a strong desire to keep him in L.A.
Moomo: Lakers want Dwight back. They call him multiple times in a week to let him know they want him back
— “Three-Peat” Fan/Obnoxious Dodger Thug (@WayoffPiss) November 16, 2020
The Lakers took a flyer on Howard in the summer of 2019 just after DeMarcus Cousins suffered a devastating ACL injury.
At the time, Howard had a toxic reputation around the league due to his failed first stint in L.A. back in 2013, as well as failed tenures with several other teams.
But Howard played his role on the 2019-20 Lakers better than most expected and was a positive influence on his teammates en route to an NBA championship.
Although he’s about to turn 35, he appears to have enough left in the tank for at least one more productive season as a reserve.
Howard’s ability to defend the rim, rebound, run the floor and finish near the hoop would greatly help the Lakers’ chances of repeating as world champs.