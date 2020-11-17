With the NBA’s official free agency period about to begin, the Los Angeles Lakers have some decisions to make when it comes to the center position.

Dwight Howard will be a free agent, and it looks like the Purple and Gold have a strong desire to keep him in L.A.

Moomo: Lakers want Dwight back. They call him multiple times in a week to let him know they want him back — “Three-Peat” Fan/Obnoxious Dodger Thug (@WayoffPiss) November 16, 2020

The Lakers took a flyer on Howard in the summer of 2019 just after DeMarcus Cousins suffered a devastating ACL injury.

At the time, Howard had a toxic reputation around the league due to his failed first stint in L.A. back in 2013, as well as failed tenures with several other teams.

But Howard played his role on the 2019-20 Lakers better than most expected and was a positive influence on his teammates en route to an NBA championship.

Although he’s about to turn 35, he appears to have enough left in the tank for at least one more productive season as a reserve.

Howard’s ability to defend the rim, rebound, run the floor and finish near the hoop would greatly help the Lakers’ chances of repeating as world champs.