Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard revealed some of the struggles in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.

“There’s really nothing to do,” Howard said. “If I can be honest with you, there’s nowhere to go, there’s no way to release anything. Any feeling that you might have, it’s just like we’re stuck. So, just try to find joy in the fact that I have my son with me, the fact that all we have to do is win eight games to win a championship. “So I just try to stay positive with everything. But it is extremely difficult, being in a location I can’t get out, can’t see family, friends. You just in the hotel. So that is very difficult, seeing the same walls every day. But at the end of the day … can’t allow it to really affect us too much, but it is extremely difficult.”

Howard is in his second stint with the Lakers in his career.

While Los Angeles has been thriving this postseason, the players are still struggling with being away from their friends and families.

The Lakers are gearing up for their Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets.

They will need Howard to defend All-Star center Nikola Jokic in stretches in the coming series.

During the regular season, Howard averaged 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Lakers.