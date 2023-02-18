Report: Anthony Davis is ‘100 percent bought in’ on staying with the Lakers

In recent days, there have been some questions about whether or not star big man Anthony Davis is fully happy with the Los Angeles Lakers.

An additional story indicated that LeBron James has not been happy with his costar. Those coinciding topics may have left some Lakers fans to think that Davis’ days with the franchise could be numbered.

In a report that will put those concerns to bed, it looks like Davis is “100 percent bought in” on remaining with the Lakers going forward.

“While I admit there might be something amiss there, I don’t think Anthony Davis wants to not be a Laker,” NBA insider Brian Windhorst said. “My understanding is he still is 100 percent bought in on that.”

Davis is currently signed through the 2024-25 NBA season, though he does have an early termination option that he could exercise following the 2023-24 campaign.

If the situation ever got so bad, Davis could also surely try to force a deal. As all NBA fans know, stars forcing trades in hopes of a better situation is practically the norm these days.

Hopefully it never gets to that point for Davis and the Lakers. Surely, when the team acquired him via a blockbuster trade a few of years ago, the hope on both sides was that he’d remain a staple of the franchise for many years to come.

Overall, the decision to trade for Davis has been a good one for the Lakers. After all, he played a pivotal role in the team winning the championship in 2020. However, that is not to say that it has all been perfect.

Davis has dealt with serious injury concerns in each of the last three seasons. Already this season, he’s missed 24 games due to injuries. The good news is that he is back now, and when he’s been on the court, he has been brilliant.

So far this season, he’s putting up 26.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. On the defensive side, he’s adding 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

Hopefully, the bit of drama that has surrounded Davis lately can be put the rest. After all, he and the team have to be completely focused going forward if they want a chance to accomplish the ultimate goal this season.

The Lakers are currently the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference. However, they are just two games back from the No. 10 seed, the final spot to advance to the play-in tournament. They’re 3.5 games back from the No. 6 seed, the final spot to advance straight into the playoff bracket.

Getting into either spot (or higher) is absolutely still possible for the Lakers, but they’re going to have to play elite basketball once league play returns following the brief All-Star break.