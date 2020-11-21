- Dwight Howard gets crucified on social media after leaving Lakers for 76ers
Dwight Howard gets crucified on social media after leaving Lakers for 76ers
- Updated: November 21, 2020
Shortly after deciding to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, center Dwight Howard started getting scorched on social media.
“Dwight Howard coming back to the Lakers”
Dwight Howard: pic.twitter.com/RUD8pHQNZf
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 21, 2020
Dwight: “Purple and gold never gets old.”
Purple and gold, apparently: pic.twitter.com/1Vnpo8UPZb
— Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) November 21, 2020
Bruh…..
Dwight left the Lakers for the MINIMUM!?!?!?!?!?
— Colb (@___Colb___) November 21, 2020
Dwight hoed us twice in a decade pic.twitter.com/GpMNBCW3hg
— 🔳 (@srekal_) November 21, 2020
Lakers fans back to slandering Dwight Howard pic.twitter.com/vdtRRfhn3I
— ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) November 21, 2020
Dwight Howard tweeting he’s coming back to the Lakers and then signing with the Sixers an hour later pic.twitter.com/wVV8kUYGvv
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 21, 2020
This one is disappointing. Dwight def had an impactful role on this Lakers team and sacrificed to be a Champion. Loved how he gave us a size advantage over other teams
If the money was similar, wonder why he would leave.. https://t.co/u4RqPHPvgc
— Allen Sliwa (@AllenSliwa) November 21, 2020
Wouldn’t have minded if Dwight didn’t fuck with us earlier today. https://t.co/pCWVCLio35
— Ben Rosales (@brosales12) November 21, 2020
Howard certainly did his job for the reigning NBA champs throughout the 2019-20 season. Although he had a reputation as a diva, he accepted a much-reduced role and showed a positive attitude all year long.
The issue seems to be that Howard tweeted earlier in the day that he would be returning to the Lakers, then quickly deleted the tweet.
Luckly, the Lakers quickly filled that void when they signed big man Montrezl Harrell.
Howard did a great job defensively and on the boards, especially with his physicality and ability to draw fouls while boxing out opponents. Howard was also a strong finisher this past season whenever he received the ball near the rim.
For all the shade being thrown at him, one thing that no one can ever take away from him is his NBA championship ring as a member of the Purple and Gold.