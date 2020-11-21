   Dwight Howard gets crucified on social media after leaving Lakers for 76ers - Lakers Daily
Shortly after deciding to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, center Dwight Howard started getting scorched on social media.

Howard certainly did his job for the reigning NBA champs throughout the 2019-20 season. Although he had a reputation as a diva, he accepted a much-reduced role and showed a positive attitude all year long.

The issue seems to be that Howard tweeted earlier in the day that he would be returning to the Lakers, then quickly deleted the tweet.

Luckly, the Lakers quickly filled that void when they signed big man Montrezl Harrell.

Howard did a great job defensively and on the boards, especially with his physicality and ability to draw fouls while boxing out opponents. Howard was also a strong finisher this past season whenever he received the ball near the rim.

For all the shade being thrown at him, one thing that no one can ever take away from him is his NBA championship ring as a member of the Purple and Gold.