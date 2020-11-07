Draymond Green tells LeBron James and the Lakers to go to the White House to celebrate

Over the last four years, professional sports teams have been reluctant to make the traditional visit to the White House because of President Donald Trump. With Joe Biden soon to be in office as the next president, that will likely change.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers conquered the NBA bubble recently winning the franchise’s 17th title, and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors made sure to remind his fellow Klutch Sports ally to visit the new president with his team.

Yoooo @KingJames y’all can go to the White House and celebrate y’all title G! 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 7, 2020

With Biden reportedly winning the election on Saturday, many NBA stars took to social media to celebrate the news. James ironically tweeted out a photoshopped picture of Joe Biden’s face on his body during his iconic block on Green’s former Golden State Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala with Trump’s face.

The celebration will continue for all those that supported Biden and urged people in this country to vote.

James played a major role in getting the word out during his time in the bubble by using his platform to advocate for social justice and the need to vote in this year’s election.