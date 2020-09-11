- LeBron James Gushes Over Confidence in Alex Caruso After His Big Performance in Game 4
- Updated: September 11, 2020
On Thursday, the Houston Rockets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 110-100 in a Game 4 that wasn’t as close as the final score would indicate.
In doing so, the air seemed to come out of the proverbial balloon for Houston.
Superstar James Harden certainly looked deflated in the postgame press conference and was asked what went wrong.
Q: Why were you flat for the first three quarters of Game 4 loss to Lakers?
Rockets’ James Harden: “It’s a good question……. (fiddles with ice packs)” pic.twitter.com/FmadXXxutL
— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 11, 2020
For several seasons now, Harden has been one of the best and most efficient players in pro basketball.
But in Game 4, he was putrid, as he shot just 2-of-11 from the field.
The Rockets fell behind by a large margin in the second quarter, as they couldn’t solve the Lakers’ swarming defense or stop the their transition attack.
After trailing by as many as 23, Houston managed to go on a run in the fourth quarter and pull to within five with less than a minute left.
But it was too little, too late, as the Rockets will now face elimination in Game 5.