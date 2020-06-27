- LeBron James Wrote Special Message on Sneakers in Lakers Game Before Kobe Bryant Passed Away
LeBron James Wrote Special Message on Sneakers in Lakers Game Before Kobe Bryant Passed Away
- Updated: June 27, 2020
The last game before Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away was a special one.
That night, Lakers star forward LeBron James passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. In addition to that, the 16-time All-Star displayed a special message on his shoes to honor Bryant during the game.
This is what LeBron had written on his shoes in the last game before Kobe passed away, the night he moved ahead of him on the all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/T6JBfNCgwV
— Laker Film Room (@LakerFilmRoom) June 27, 2020
James and Bryant had a very close relationship, as Bryant revealed back in 2016.
Kobe on LeBron, "We've been close. We talk more than people know."
— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 10, 2016
James is now following Bryant’s footsteps in Los Angeles, as he attempts to bring a championship back to the Lakers.
In his second season in the purple and gold, James is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and a career-high 10.6 assists per game.
He has led the Lakers to the second-best record in the NBA and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
James, like many people worldwide, was greatly affected by Bryant’s death.
View this post on Instagram
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
With the NBA season resuming in late July, it would be fitting if James and the Lakers could bring a title back to Los Angeles in Bryant’s honor.