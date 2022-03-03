Draymond Green goes off on Lakers fans for booing their players at home: ‘That’s kind of wack to me’

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an incredibly disappointing 2021-22 NBA season thus far.

Right now, the Lakers hold a record of 27-34 and lay claim to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

During a recent game, the Lakers had to endure boos from their own fans. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made sure to make his feelings known on that incident.

“I have to speak on the boos last night,” he said. “I thought that was insane to be quite honest. From an organization that’s had so much success, to start booing when things aren’t going right, that’s kind of wack to me.”

It was undoubtedly stunning to see Lakers fans boo their own team. However, given the level of expectation that the Lakers faced going into this season, it’s perhaps not all that shocking that fans feel the need to express their anger with the team’s shortcomings.

Heading into the season, the Lakers were seen as one of the most talented teams in the league. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and newcomer Russell Westbrook were expected by many to form a superteam that could challenge any roster in the league.

Instead, the three stars have failed to mesh thus far. On top of that, Davis has missed a large portion of the season due to injury.

With the end of the regular season coming into sight, the Lakers are running out of time to please their fans. Whether or not the boos continue as the season progresses remains to be seen.

Surely, if the Lakers can string together some wins, fans will once again put their full support behind the Purple and Gold.