The Los Angeles Lakers captured their 17th title in franchise history on Sunday night, but President Donald Trump didn’t seem to care.

In fact, Trump went after the NBA’s ratings claiming that there was “zero interest” in the game.

Viewership for NBA Finals Finale Crash Nearly 70%, Beaten by Random Sunday Night Football Game https://t.co/RaDVRSE4ww via @BreitbartNews Maybe they were watching in China, but I doubt it. Zero interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

It’s a typical move by Trump, who seems to have a vendetta out against athletes who advocate for social justice issues.

While the Lakers and LeBron James clearly aren’t worried about the president’s comments, it is very Trump-like for him to add his input after the game.

Trump has already taken a shot at James for being a spokesman for the Democratic Party.

James has taken the high road and likely won’t even address the president’s comments.

After all, he just captured his fourth NBA title and brought the Lakers their first championship since 2010.

Rather than concern himself with the low blows thrown at him from the White House, James and his Laker teammates are better off celebrating their amazing accomplishment.