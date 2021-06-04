Devin Booker takes cocky, clever shot at Dennis Schroder after Suns end Lakers season

One of the most testy matchups during the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round series versus the Phoenix Suns was the battle between superstar Devin Booker and point guard Dennis Schroder.

After Booker heroically helped the Suns end the Lakers’ season on Thursday, he took one final shot at Schroder for good measure following Game 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

LMAO Booker got Dennis on this one: pic.twitter.com/0SMdKni2D9 — Audel Del Toro (@CantBeatAudel) June 4, 2021

Schroder, 27, has a famous habit of posting a general comment on social media posts. As a matter of fact, he recently was pilloried for using the same basic comment on teammate Montrezl Harrell’s emotional Mother’s Day post.

During Game 3 of the Lakers and Suns’ first-round series, Booker got ejected for shoving Schroder to the floor at the end of the contest. The two pugnacious veterans exchanged plenty of trash talk throughout the series.

However, Booker had the final say as he guided the Suns to a massive 113-100 victory on Thursday.

Booker, 24, erupted for 47 points on 15-of-22 shooting from the field in the Suns’ Game 6 victory over the Lakers on Thursday. The guard concluded the series with averages of 29.7 points, 6.2 boards and 5.0 assists per contest.

As for Schroder, he will be remembered in this series for his deleterious performance in Game 5. He went scoreless in the Lakers’ blowout to the Suns in Game 5.