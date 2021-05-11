This past Sunday was a difficult Mother’s Day for Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell, as it was his first without his grandmother.

Harrell made a post about it, and teammate Dennis Schroder posted a curious response, for which he got some criticism.

Harrell’s grandmother passed away during the restart of last season. It clearly affected him during the Los Angeles Clippers’ failed playoffs run, as his numbers were considerably down from those he put up in the regular season.

Harrell shocked many around the league by then signing with the Lakers this past offseason for less money than he would’ve likely garnered elsewhere.

His play has been up and down this season, but at times he has given the Purple and Gold a major lift off the bench, especially on the offensive end.

Harrell can opt out of the second and final year of his contract this summer. The Lakers will have a number of other key players who will be free agents, including Schroder.