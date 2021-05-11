- Dennis Schroder gets flamed for posting generic comment on Montrezl Harrell’s emotional Mother’s Day post
- Updated: May 11, 2021
This past Sunday was a difficult Mother’s Day for Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell, as it was his first without his grandmother.
Harrell made a post about it, and teammate Dennis Schroder posted a curious response, for which he got some criticism.
Dennis Schroeder is never seeing the gates of Heaven pic.twitter.com/Kcp5tPyE0p
— ً (@Just1nBurner) May 9, 2021
I dont think Dennis Schroeder read the whole paragraph 😬 pic.twitter.com/VDmdAQmHBZ
— Dan (@d3urnel) May 9, 2021
Harrell’s grandmother passed away during the restart of last season. It clearly affected him during the Los Angeles Clippers’ failed playoffs run, as his numbers were considerably down from those he put up in the regular season.
Harrell shocked many around the league by then signing with the Lakers this past offseason for less money than he would’ve likely garnered elsewhere.
His play has been up and down this season, but at times he has given the Purple and Gold a major lift off the bench, especially on the offensive end.
Harrell can opt out of the second and final year of his contract this summer. The Lakers will have a number of other key players who will be free agents, including Schroder.