- Dennis Schroder’s message to Kyle Kuzma days after report of their alleged beef
- Jared Dudley blatantly recruits former teammate to run it back with Lakers
- Phil Handy warns Jae Crowder that Lakers will ‘remember that s–t’ regarding his trash-talk in playoffs
- Report: Lakers seen as ‘most realistic threat’ to derail Suns’ plan to re-sign Chris Paul
- Report: Kyle Lowry remains interested in joining Lakers
- Report: Spencer Dinwiddie interested in joining Lakers
- Report: DeMar DeRozan could be interested in ‘returning home’ to join Lakers at discounted price
- Report: Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma ‘feuded’ throughout season and playoffs
- NBA insider says Kyle Kuzma sees himself on the same level as Jayson Tatum
- NBA insider says Kyle Kuzma’s ready to move on from Lakers
Dennis Schroder’s message to Kyle Kuzma days after report of their alleged beef
-
- Updated: July 24, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder appeared to put an end to rumors of a feud with Kyle Kuzma by offering birthday greetings to him.
Think they’re fine lol https://t.co/jjBoiAtrAW pic.twitter.com/LtIAHuChiK
— Nicole Ganglani (@nicoleganglani) July 24, 2021
A report on Thursday hinted that Schroder and Kuzma were at odds with each other for undisclosed reasons, with the alleged dispute picking up speed during the Lakers’ short postseason stint.
Schroder is set to become a free agent soon, with plenty of uncertainty surrounding his future with the Lakers. That’s largely due to the reports of Schroder asking for a steep increase in his annual paycheck.
In the case of Kuzma, he’s been the subject of trade talk for an extended period, and like Schroder, may not even be in a Lakers uniform next season.
There may be some who believe that Schroder offered the birthday greetings as a way to tamp down the alleged controversy. However, until actual evidence comes to light about a feud, the report will remain in the rumor category.