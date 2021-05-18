Earlier this season, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving got into an ugly squabble that led to both players getting ejected.

As a result of the altercation, Schroder says he will no longer be rocking the 2016 champion’s shoes.

Kyrie Irving’s sneakers won’t touch Dennis Schroeder’s feet ever again says Lakers PG: “Unfortunately l can’t wear them no more. It’s not possible after what happened in the game. “I can not do it. Not going to wear it again. We will do giveaways for everybody who wants them.” pic.twitter.com/upBy0Zjyvr — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 17, 2021

The incident took place in April 2021 when the Lakers gathered a 126-101 win over the Nets.

Of course, Irving was irate with Schroder. The Nets guard shared that he was so bellicose because Schroder crossed racial lines during the dustup.

It certainly doesn’t appear Schroder is apologetic or looking to rekindle his relationship with Irving. The pair could meet again this season as their teams are some of the best in the league.

The Nets concluded the 2020-21 campaign with the No. 2 record in the Eastern Conference. The squad is loaded with Irving as well as former MVPs James Harden and Kevin Durant.

As for the Lakers, the defending champions will take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a play-in game on Wednesday in order to net an official ticket into the playoffs.