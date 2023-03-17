Dennis Schroder seemingly drops hint about LeBron’s recovery from injury

The timeline related to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ return from injury is still something of a mystery, and while there have been some positive indications recently, there have also been some less encouraging ones.

Luckily, the most recent update is definitely positive, albeit a bit cryptic. Lakers guard Dennis Schroder discussed James’ ongoing recovery and dropped a hint that certainly makes it seem like the four-time MVP could soon be back on the floor.

Schroder added that James is doing three sessions a day to work towards a comeback from his right foot injury. https://t.co/NGhJ488f0Q — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 17, 2023

The quote is as encouraging as it is amusing. Of course, it is primarily amusing because Schroder himself is German, so he was able to sneak in some national pride along with the hint about James.

Though the Lakers have fared quite well recently, going 6-4 in their last 10 games, there is no doubt that they would benefit from having the NBA’s all-time leading scorer back on the floor.

Despite being 38 years old, James is averaging a ridiculous 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season. The largest sign that James is aging has definitely been his injury struggles. He’s only played in 47 games so far this season.

Last season, he appeared in just 56 games, and the season before that, he appeared in only 45.

All in all, the update from Schroder should come as good news to Lakers fans. Not only does it sound like James is on his way back, but it also sounds as though he is highly motivated to expedite that process if at all possible.

That should mean just one thing to Lakers fans: James knows this team is capable of doing big things. The simple fact is that James would not be working this hard if he didn’t see any potential for a championship this season. But just like fans and experts alike, James knows that the Western Conference is wide open this year.

A healthy James and Anthony Davis surrounded by L.A.’s new and improved supporting cast could absolutely shock the world and win a title. With any luck, the team will get a chance to do just that.