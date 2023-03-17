Brian Windhorst says LeBron James is ‘not close’ to returning: ‘I’m not 100 percent sure this is an injury you can play through’

Although there was some positive news regarding LeBron James’ injury earlier this week, it looks like Los Angeles Lakers fans still need to remain realistic regarding when the four-time MVP could return to the floor.

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, James is “not close” to returning. He added that the injury James has been out with might not be the kind of injury that a player can play through.

“LeBron is not close to returning, from what I am told,” Windhorst said. “I know that everybody said the three weeks but I think it was very clear three weeks is when he’s going to get an official re-evaluation. It didn’t mean he’s coming back in three weeks. I know that LeBron has played through injuries in the past, I’m not 100 percent sure this is an injury you can play through.”

James has already missed the past nine games for the Lakers as the team tries to stick around in the postseason conversation in the Western Conference. So far, the team has faired quite well considering his absence, but there is no doubt that James will be needed if the Lakers have any intention of actually making a deep playoff run.

As things currently stand, the Lakers are in position to land in the play-in tournament. Thanks to a 6-4 record over their last 10 games, the Lakers are currently the No. 9 seed and just one game back of the No. 7 seed.

They’re currently two games back of the No. 6 seed Golden State Warriors.

Looking forward, the Lakers have just 12 regular season games remaining on their schedule. If James wants to get on the floor before the play-in tournament starts, he now has less than a month to do so.

So, as that three-week mark approaches for when James’ injury will be re-evaluated, Lakers fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for additional reports on the matter. Windhorst’s report certainly doesn’t inspire much confidence, but the team is also likely keeping the full situation relatively close to the chest.

Hopefully, the all-time leading scorer in NBA history is closer to returning than this report seems to indicate. With the Lakers seeming like a potentially dangerous postseason team, James’ health is one of the biggest storylines in the league right now.