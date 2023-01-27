Dennis Schroder says he was ‘very aggressively’ handcuffed by cops who accused him of a stealing a car

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ win on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs, Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder was stopped by police in Hollywood.

While video of the incident seemed to indicate that nothing too serious happened, Schroder recently published a video offering his side of the story.

At the 1:55 mark in the video, the 29-year-old German began to explain what happened after the game on Wednesday. Schroder revealed, in what seems to be German, that he was handcuffed “very aggressively” by cops and that there were almost 30 police cars at the scene of the incident.

The former first-round pick explained that police tried to tell him the car he was riding in was stolen, but Schroder told police that the license plate of the vehicle he was in was from a different car.

When asked by a camera person who was at the scene to detail what happened, Schroder wasn’t able to give a detailed explanation and said he was “surprised.”

“I don’t know what happened,” he said. “I’m still surprised.”

Thankfully, nothing too serious wound up happening and the incident was able to end with a peaceful resolution. According to TMZ Sports, someone received a citation for improper plates during the traffic stop, but it’s unclear whether or not it was Schroder who received the citation.

The former Atlanta Hawks guard surely wasn’t expecting to have that type of night after recording nine points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks in the win over the Spurs.

Wednesday’s win moved the Lakers to 23-26 and marked the return of big man Anthony Davis from a lengthy absence and debut of forward Rui Hachimura, who was acquired from the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Davis and Hachimura both had great games and gave the Lakers some needed boosts on both sides of the ball.

Another reason why the win was crucial is because the Lakers are about to start a five-game road trip on Saturday. With L.A. set to face off against some tough opponents like the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets in the coming days, it needs every ounce of momentum possible.

Schroder is surely focused on putting this incident behind him and helping the Lakers climb back up the Western Conference standings and into the playoff picture.