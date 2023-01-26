Report: Dennis Schroder stopped by police in Hollywood after leaving Lakers game

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder had a balanced performance in his team’s Wednesday night win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Schroder finished the game with nine points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks.

Unfortunately, the good news for Schroder ended shortly after the game. According to a recent report, he was stopped by police in Hollywood following the matchup.

“Dennis Schroder’s Wednesday night went from awesome to pretty crappy real quick…’cause just after the Lakers point guard helped his team beat the Spurs — a vehicle he was riding in was stopped by cops in Hollywood,” TMZ Sports reported. “Cops tell TMZ Sports…it all went down at around midnight, just a couple hours after the Lakers game had ended. According to an LAPD spokesperson, the stop was initiated after the vehicle allegedly had improper plates. “Video from the scene shows cops spoke with Schroder and what appeared to be his driver for about half an hour after pulling over the ride at a gas station.”

The truth is that this seems like little more than a typical traffic stop. It will be interesting to see if Schroder, or whoever is responsible for keeping the plates up to date on the car, will have to pay a fine or face a different type of punishment.

The guard himself admitted that he was surprised by the incident.

“I don’t know what happened,” the 29-year-old told a camera person during the stop. “I’m still surprised.”

Schroder joined the Lakers on a one-year deal prior to the 2022-23 regular season, and the decision has been paying off for both sides.

So far, Schroder has started in 32 of the 35 games that he has appeared in this season. He’s putting up some solid numbers for the team, averaging 12.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

He figures to remain as one of the team’s starting guards for the rest of the season barring some kind of unforeseen change to the roster.

Schroder will surely look to put this brief run-in with the law behind him as his team prepares for a really tough road trip.

Starting on Saturday, the Lakers will embark on a five-game road trip that will include games against the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Schroder will have to be at the top of his game if the Lakers want to keep pace in the Western Conference.