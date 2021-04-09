On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder had one of his worst offensive games of the season, as he shot just 2-of-12 from the field and committed seven turnovers.

Afterward, he said he was dealing with a knee issue that almost caused him to miss the contest.

Dennis Schröder says he wasn't sure he was going to play tonight, his knee has been bothering him. He declined to specify which knee. "Does it matter?" I would argue, for a basketball player, probably not. — TV's Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 9, 2021

Although Schroder had a wretched offensive game, he still had 14 assists and six rebounds to help his team’s cause. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough, as the Lakers lost to the Miami Heat 110-104.

Schroder has annoyed some fans of the Purple and Gold by reportedly turning down a very generous contract extension offer.

Although his shooting has been a bit up and down all season, he has mostly played very well in the absence of the injured LeBron James.

Schroder has particularly stepped things up of late in the assist and playmaking department, proving that he doesn’t have to score to help his team win.

The German native will be a free agent this offseason. If he moves on from the Lakers, they will have a gaping hole on the roster, as they need to give an aging James help with his ball-handling and scoring duties.