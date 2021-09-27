Dennis Schroder on $84M offer from Lakers: ‘I never had that contract in front of me’

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder said Monday that the Lakers’ rumored $84 million contract offer to him was never officially on the table.

Dennis Schroder on turning down a reported $84M extension offer from the Lakers: "I never had that contract in front of me. We were talking about it, but I never had that in front of me…Money isn't everything. I still got a nice deal for me and my family." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 27, 2021

Schroder added that he felt like he never quite fit in with the Lakers, which prompted his decision to sign elsewhere in the offseason.

Schroder said he never quite fit in with the Lakers, so that's why he didn't want to return to LA. He said it was hard to leave two all-time greats in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the he had to do somewhere that he fit in. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 27, 2021

Schroder signed with the Boston Celtics over the summer on a one-year deal worth $5.9 million. Many fans poked fun at him for signing a lesser deal given the opportunity he reportedly had to secure a massive contract with the Lakers.

However, based’s on Schroder’s comments today, that contract with the Lakers apparently was never formally offered.

Schroder will hope to make a big impact with the Celtics in the upcoming season. During his lone year with the Lakers, he averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

The 28-year-old could potentially secure a bigger deal next summer if he has an impressive 2021-22 season.