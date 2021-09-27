   Dennis Schroder on $84M offer from Lakers: 'I never had that contract in front of me' - Lakers Daily
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder said Monday that the Lakers’ rumored $84 million contract offer to him was never officially on the table.

Schroder added that he felt like he never quite fit in with the Lakers, which prompted his decision to sign elsewhere in the offseason.

Schroder signed with the Boston Celtics over the summer on a one-year deal worth $5.9 million. Many fans poked fun at him for signing a lesser deal given the opportunity he reportedly had to secure a massive contract with the Lakers.

However, based’s on Schroder’s comments today, that contract with the Lakers apparently was never formally offered.

Schroder will hope to make a big impact with the Celtics in the upcoming season. During his lone year with the Lakers, he averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

The 28-year-old could potentially secure a bigger deal next summer if he has an impressive 2021-22 season.