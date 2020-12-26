Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder recently turned down a contract extension, and that he’s in ongoing talks with the organization for an extension.

The German native, however, did give a hint about his future with the team.

Dennis Schroder calls the Lakers "a hell of an organization" from what he's seen so far. Asked by @DanWoikeSports about the ESPN story on his discussions about a contract extension, says he would "love to, but it's gotta be fair on both sides." — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 26, 2020

Schroder was acquired last month from the Oklahoma City Thunder in return for veteran wing Danny Green and a draft pick. The guard had a stellar 2019-20 campaign, averaging 18.9 points a game while finishing as a prime candidate for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

As long as he’s a Laker, he will play a key role in helping to conserve the workload of a soon-to-be 36-year-old LeBron James in order to keep him fresh and perhaps extend his prime.

Schroder will also provide the team with a legit third scoring option while making its vaunted fast break even deadlier with his speed and quickness.

In L.A.’s 138-115 rout of the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, he posted a very efficient 18 points and six assists in just 25 minutes of game action.