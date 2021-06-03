- Dennis Schroder makes shocking social media change indicating he won’t be back with Lakers
- Vanessa Bryant goes off on Nike after unreleased Gianna Bryant sneakers are allegedly worn by Khris Middleton
- Report: LeBron James encouraged Anthony Davis not to play in Game 5 vs. Suns
- Report: Anthony Davis hints that he’ll return for Game 6 with Lakers down 3-2
- Snoop Dogg destroys Anthony Davis with brutal comparison to fictional character
- Report: Jason Kidd expected to be candidate for Boston Celtics head coaching job
- Charles Barkley roasts Anthony Davis for constantly missing Lakers games due to injuries
- LeBron James: ‘My mindset is that [Anthony Davis] is not going to be able to play in Game 6’
- Video: Disgusted LeBron James seen leaving Lakers game halfway through 4th quarter of Game 5
- Video: Chris Paul reaggravates shoulder injury as he goes down hard vs. Lakers
Dennis Schroder makes shocking social media change indicating he won’t be back with Lakers
-
- Updated: June 3, 2021
There have been multiple rumors reported regarding the future of current Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, and now the German national has made a change to his Instagram bio that is sure to catch fans’ attention.
Dennis has removed “PG for the Los Angeles Lakers 🟣🟡” from his bio 😬 pic.twitter.com/WnX0G49CIg
— The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) June 3, 2021
The 27-year-old, who averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game during the regular season, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Besides going somewhere where he will be able to secure a lucrative, multiyear deal, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Schroder sign with a team where he’ll be able to have an increased role.
During the Lakers’ first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, Schroder has struggled. His per-game averages have dropped to 13.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is also shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from three.
While he seemed to be a good fit for the team during the regular season, this series against the Suns is showing that he may be better off with a different team.
Game 6 of the series, which the Lakers need to win if they want to keep their season alive, is on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PST.