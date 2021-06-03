Dennis Schroder makes shocking social media change indicating he won’t be back with Lakers

There have been multiple rumors reported regarding the future of current Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, and now the German national has made a change to his Instagram bio that is sure to catch fans’ attention.

Dennis has removed “PG for the Los Angeles Lakers 🟣🟡” from his bio 😬 pic.twitter.com/WnX0G49CIg — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) June 3, 2021

The 27-year-old, who averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game during the regular season, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Besides going somewhere where he will be able to secure a lucrative, multiyear deal, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Schroder sign with a team where he’ll be able to have an increased role.

During the Lakers’ first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, Schroder has struggled. His per-game averages have dropped to 13.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is also shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from three.

While he seemed to be a good fit for the team during the regular season, this series against the Suns is showing that he may be better off with a different team.

Game 6 of the series, which the Lakers need to win if they want to keep their season alive, is on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PST.