- Dennis Schroder fires warning to rest of NBA after Lakers take down top-seeded Jazz
- Report: Lakers, Clippers, Nets and Jazz showing interest in Joe Johnson
- Vince Carter picks Brooklyn Nets over Los Angeles Lakers to win NBA title
- Report: Dennis Schroder was in ‘a lot of pain’ vs. Celtics due to infection in foot
- LeBron James offers jubilant reaction to Dwyane Wade becoming part owner of Utah Jazz
- Video: Anthony Davis trolls LeBron James in hilarious fashion during Lakers-Celtics game
- Report: Lakers provide game-changing update on Anthony Davis
- Lakers coach warns ‘2 monsters’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be ‘healthy just in time for when it counts’
- Report: Michael Jordan to present Kobe Bryant in Hall of Fame ceremony
- LeBron James erupts on social media after Luka Doncic hits insane game-winner over Memphis Grizzlies
Dennis Schroder fires warning to rest of NBA after Lakers take down top-seeded Jazz
-
- Updated: April 19, 2021
Even without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers are treading water nicely with about a month left in the NBA regular season.
Starting point guard Dennis Schroder warned the rest of the league that once whole, his team will wreak havoc.
"When AD and LeBron come back it's going to be really scary." Dennis Schröder with @LakersReporter on the #Lakers overtime battle with Utah and the growing team chemistry. pic.twitter.com/zEfXUSK0Kw
— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 17, 2021
Schroder has been doing a fine job keeping the Purple and Gold afloat while his two superstar teammates recover from injuries.
On Saturday, the German native put up 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists in a thrilling overtime win over the Utah Jazz.
After acquiring former All-Star center Andre Drummond from the buyout market, the Lakers possess tremendous depth outside of James and Davis.
The team was already deeper and more talented than it was last year when it won the NBA championship, thanks to Schroder and Montrezl Harrell.
Davis is reportedly days away from returning from a calf strain, while James reportedly may return near the end of April from a severe high ankle sprain.