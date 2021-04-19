Even without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers are treading water nicely with about a month left in the NBA regular season.

Starting point guard Dennis Schroder warned the rest of the league that once whole, his team will wreak havoc.

"When AD and LeBron come back it's going to be really scary." Dennis Schröder with @LakersReporter on the #Lakers overtime battle with Utah and the growing team chemistry. pic.twitter.com/zEfXUSK0Kw — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 17, 2021

Schroder has been doing a fine job keeping the Purple and Gold afloat while his two superstar teammates recover from injuries.

On Saturday, the German native put up 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists in a thrilling overtime win over the Utah Jazz.

After acquiring former All-Star center Andre Drummond from the buyout market, the Lakers possess tremendous depth outside of James and Davis.

The team was already deeper and more talented than it was last year when it won the NBA championship, thanks to Schroder and Montrezl Harrell.

Davis is reportedly days away from returning from a calf strain, while James reportedly may return near the end of April from a severe high ankle sprain.