Danny Green Reveals His Biggest Concerns With NBA Season Resuming

Los Angeles Lakers player representative Danny Green is indicating that a number of key concerns exist as the NBA prepares for a resumption of the 2019-20 season late next month.

Green spoke to USA Today Sports on Friday night in order to offer an update on the current status of the situation. Recently, some NBA players have expressed concern about resuming the season, given the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus.

“The biggest concern is for most teams is hotels, who is staying where, the space, friends and family visiting, seeing how they are going to quarantine them, if we’re going to be quarantined and for how long if we leave the bubble,” Green said. “How often testing is going to be?”

Exactly where teams will be located on the massive Disney property is still a logistical concern that remains unknown, though a majority of other details have been hammered out.

In addition, having family members visit players is something that’s currently set to take place after the first round of the postseason. That group is expected to be limited to three people at the most, though Green admits that it will take additional time to make everything official.

“It’s very up in the air right now,” Green said. “There are still a lot of moving parts. We’re trying to figure that out. We have 80 percent knowledge of how Orlando is going to be. There are still moving parts to figure out, which teams are going to stay where, how they’re going to do it and how they’re operating in the bubble. Right now, the bubble doesn’t seem as effective as they would like or as lenient as we would like. We’ll have to figure it out.”

Besides the obvious health concerns of players, some individuals have also been uncomfortable about playing during the current racial turmoil that’s taking place across the country.

Despite those bumps in the road, Green believes that the season will be completed and is obviously hoping that the Lakers will win their first NBA title in a decade.

“Right now they reported that in Orlando everything is set,” Green said. “So I haven’t heard anything differently.”

Making those final decisions soon becomes more important with time dwindling before teams open up training camps and head to Orlando to resume the season late next month.