Report: Dwight Howard Has Not Yet Made Decision Regarding Return for NBA Restart

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard is reportedly among the NBA players who are considering sitting out the league’s resumption in Orlando, Fla. at the end of next month.

However, the eight-time All-Star has not come to a decision just yet.

Some of Howard’s teammates told ESPN there is still time for the team to come together as a unified front before training camp begins later this month. https://t.co/8Ps4ZQWN3h — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 14, 2020

According to Howard’s agent, Charles Briscoe, the big man has not made up his mind, but is still concerned about the social injustice and racism going on in the United States.

“The statement was about social injustice and racism,” Briscoe said. “Yet everybody is still talking about whether basketball should be played. He isn’t saying that basketball shouldn’t be. He’s just saying that you should not be taking attention away from what’s going on in the country to talk about basketball. “Basketball is just a sport, at the end of the day. But what’s going on with people dying in the streets, that’s something real. That statement, it had nothing to do with sports. It had everything to do with racism and social injustice.”

The Lakers were initially concerned that Howard was planning to sit out, but it seems that he could still go either way at this point.

If he chooses to sit out, Howard would be giving up the remainder of his salary for this season.

The Lakers would also gain an open roster spot to sign a replacement during the NBA’s transaction window when the season resumes.

Howard has been solid for Los Angeles this season, averaging 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game.