Damon Jones bashes Skip Bayless for saying LeBron James has no chance of winning title with Russell Westbrook

- Updated: September 29, 2021
Former NBA player Damon Jones bashed Skip Bayless in a recent tweet for saying that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have no shot at winning an NBA title with Russell Westbrook this season.
Bayless believes that Westbrook is a poor fit alongside James. Clearly, Jones disagrees.
You couldn’t be more wrong @RealSkipBayless This will be a perfect match!! If you want some reasons why you know where to find me 😉 https://t.co/KpIy5Dq40b
— Damon Jones (@D19J) September 29, 2021
During the team’s media day, James explained that he and Westbrook have already developed a good connection. James added that he’s not worried about Westbrook’s fit.
Many folks are skeptical about L.A.’s roster for the upcoming season, and Bayless is clearly one of those people.
If anything, this likely serves as added motivation for the Lakers. Being doubted often adds fuel to the fire.
The Lakers are set to open their 2021-22 campaign next month. With so many storylines at play, it’ll be a very interesting season for fans to watch.