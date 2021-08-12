Damian Lillard’s telling 3-word reaction to bet of him being on Lakers by start of season

Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard made some waves across social media with one of his tweets on Thursday.

It’s tough to gauge whether Lillard is joking or not, but one thing is certain: His future is up in the air. For what it’s worth, the Los Angeles Lakers were named as one of his preferred trade destinations a few weeks ago.

In the 2020-21 season, Lillard averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He shot the ball at a 45.1 percent clip from the field and a 39.1 percent clip from beyond the arc.

As one of the best shooters in basketball, there is no denying that Lillard would be a massive addition for any team. His ability to hit shots from virtually anywhere on the court makes him a nightmare to defend.

The Lakers have already had a massive offseason, and for a variety of reasons, trading for Lillard might be far-fetched at this point. However, stranger things have happened.