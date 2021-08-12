- Damian Lillard’s telling 3-word reaction to bet of him being on Lakers by start of season
- Dennis Schroder’s wife delivers fiery warning to haters amidst $5.9M contract from Boston Celtics
- Report: Numerous GMs and coaches would draft LeBron James No. 1 in ‘winner-take-all game’
- Report: Lakers weighing potential signing of former All-Star point guard
- Stephen Curry admits he’s ‘gonna cry’ after seeing Kent Bazemore celebrate signing with Lakers
- Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly clowns Dennis Schroder for passing up $84M from Lakers to sign with Celtics for $5.9M
- Kyle Kuzma opens up on legendary workout he had with Kobe Bryant
- Russell Westbrook identifies exactly how he plans to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis win a championship
- Dennis Schroder makes shocking announcement as he joins Boston Celtics for 2021-22 season
- Metta Sandiford-Artest: ‘I was in the Jordan, Kobe, LeBron and Duncan era, Jordan would average 50 if he wanted to’
Damian Lillard’s telling 3-word reaction to bet of him being on Lakers by start of season
-
- Updated: August 12, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard made some waves across social media with one of his tweets on Thursday.
Bet a Million. https://t.co/CloZY3Iq4c
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 12, 2021
It’s tough to gauge whether Lillard is joking or not, but one thing is certain: His future is up in the air. For what it’s worth, the Los Angeles Lakers were named as one of his preferred trade destinations a few weeks ago.
In the 2020-21 season, Lillard averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He shot the ball at a 45.1 percent clip from the field and a 39.1 percent clip from beyond the arc.
As one of the best shooters in basketball, there is no denying that Lillard would be a massive addition for any team. His ability to hit shots from virtually anywhere on the court makes him a nightmare to defend.
The Lakers have already had a massive offseason, and for a variety of reasons, trading for Lillard might be far-fetched at this point. However, stranger things have happened.