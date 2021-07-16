Report: Lakers among Damian Lillard’s preferred trade destinations

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has reportedly requested a trade, and the Los Angeles Lakers are apparently included in his list of preferred trade destinations.

Damian Lillard has officially requested a trade from the Portland Trailblazers. Knicks, Lakers, Heat, and Warriors are the four teams Lillard’s interested in. — Barry Bondz (@BarryBondz) July 16, 2021

The fact that Lillard would be interested in joining the Lakers does not come as a surprise to many. After all, Los Angeles is one of the league’s marquee franchises.

The sixth overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft has been one of the best point guards in the past seasons. He has career averages of 24.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

However, he has failed to reach the NBA Finals in his nine years in the league. He once came close in 2019, but the Blazers were swept by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

At 31 years old, Lillard may only have a few years left in his title window. Joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles provides a great opportunity for the All-Star to finally win a coveted championship.