Damian Lillard subtly responds to LeBron James claiming nobody wanted Carmelo Anthony

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James claimed that the NBA gave up on Carmelo Anthony, but Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard doesn’t agree with that sentiment.

Anthony, who is now a Laker, spent two seasons with the Blazers after he was out of the league for the majority of the 2018-19 season.

Anthony appeared in just 10 games for the Houston Rockets that season.

Lillard, who helped bring Anthony to Portland, gave the future Hall of Famer a shout-out in a freestyle performance.

Following James’ comments, fans tweeted out the video to show that there were people in the league that wanted Anthony on their team, which Lillard proceeded to like.

Lillard and the Blazers certainly miss the former All-Star, as they’ve gotten out to a 2-2 start this season without him.

Anthony provided the Blazers with a solid scoring presence in his two seasons there, but he is now establishing a role in the Lakers’ offense.

Through five games this season, Anthony is playing 27.8 minutes per game for the Lakers and attempting 11.2 shots per night.

The 10-time All-Star is averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game this season.

He’s been an efficient shooter from beyond the arc, as he’s shooting 43.3 percent for the season.

The Lakers have gotten out to a 2-3 start, but they also lost James for two games to an ankle injury.

Anthony and James will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. The contest is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. PST.