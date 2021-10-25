- LeBron James amazed Carmelo Anthony was out of NBA several years ago: ‘They gave up on him’
October 25, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers veteran Carmelo Anthony has made a big impact over the first few games of the 2021-22 season.
Not too long ago, Anthony was having a hard time finding a home in the NBA. LeBron James is aware of that, and he thinks it’s “beautiful” to see Anthony thriving after he was once out of the league.
“He’s been doing it for quite a while, and it’s just beautiful to continue to see, especially when, you know, they gave up on him,” James said.
Anthony had his best game in a Lakers uniform on Sunday. He went for 28 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field and 6-for-8 shooting from deep.
James isn’t the only one who’s impressed by Anthony’s NBA comeback. Lakers superstar Anthony Davis admires it, too.
“A couple of years ago, nobody wanted him,” Davis said. “He was counted out. Doubted. And he stayed the course. Stayed a professional and got a shot in Portland. Made a name for himself again. And he’s here now and doing the same thing, picking up where he left off. It’s an honor to have him on our team, an honor to play beside him.”
Anthony has accomplished a lot throughout his NBA career, including being named to 10 All-Star teams and winning a scoring title. However, he’s still searching for his first NBA title, and he’s looking to get it this season.
So far in the 2021-22 campaign, the 37-year-old is averaging 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He’s shooting 51.4 percent from the field and a whopping 66.7 percent from deep.
It might be hard for Anthony to sustain this type of production, but if he stays hot, he’ll be a massive asset for the Lakers this season.