Damian Lillard Shouts Out Bronny James, Who Declares Him Best Point Guard in League
- Updated: June 25, 2020
Bronny James recently named Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard the best point guard in the NBA.
On Thursday, Lillard took to Twitter to thank the youngster for the tremendous honor.
S/o Bronny https://t.co/TUb0LFmg6q
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 25, 2020
Lillard, 29, is one of the best players in the association.
On the season, the All-Star is putting up 28.9 points, 7.8 assists and 4.3 boards per game.
Yet, despite his amazing numbers, his team is in jeopardy of not making the playoffs this year. The Blazers are sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference standings.
Nonetheless, Lillard’s confidence hasn’t wavered one bit. In fact, should the Blazers make the postseason, the point guard believes they can beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.
It will be a tall task. The Lakers are the top seed in the Western Conference. Furthermore, superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis make one of the most powerful duos in the NBA.
The elder James is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards, while Davis is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this season.
The 2019-20 season is set to resume at the end of July in Orlando, Fla.