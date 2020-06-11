Damian Lillard Confident in Possible 1st-Round Matchup With Lakers: ‘We Could Beat Them’

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is extremely confident.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the guard said he believes the Trail Blazers can defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in a potential playoff matchup this year.

“Of course,” Lillard said when asked if he wanted a first-round battle with the Lakers. “I think we could beat them.”

Lillard, 29, is not one to back down to anybody.

While his team is currently sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference standings, there is no doubt the All-Star is going to do everything in his power to will the Blazers into the playoff bracket.

The fierce guard is having a tremendous year. He is averaging 28.9 points, 7.8 assists and 4.3 boards per game this season.

The boldness in his statement to declare that the Blazers are capable of defeating the top seed in the Western Conference may seem ludicrous. However, Lillard and the Blazers have shown they can beat the Lakers.

During the last regular season matchup between the Lakers and Blazers in January, Lillard put on a remarkable performance. He went off for 48 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in an entertaining 127-119 victory over the Lakers.

Certainly, a first round matchup between the Blazers and Lakers would be extremely fun for fans to watch.