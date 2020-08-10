Report: Damian Lillard Confronted Skip Bayless About Constantly Hating on LeBron James

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless is one of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ most notorious critics.

In a recent tweet, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard admitted that he’s confronted Bayless about the unnecessary hate that he directs towards James.

Ask him what he said when I asked him “ and why you always hatin on Bron ?” https://t.co/0FFrB7CRSV — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 10, 2020

James, 35, has been criticized by Bayless regularly over the course of his career. As a matter of fact, Bayless recently ripped James while talking about his place in the conversation for the greatest NBA player of all time.

The four-time MVP is collecting 25.4 points, 10.3 assists and 8.0 boards per contest this season.

Lillard, 30, has also been subjected to the wrath of the infamous sports pundit. The All-Star is currently fighting to get the Trail Blazers into the playoffs.

On the season, Lillard is averaging 29.3 points, 8.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Should the Blazers land the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference, they will battle the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.

According to a recent report, the No. 2 seeded Los Angeles Clippers, want to see the Lakers and Blazers meet in the postseason.

While Lillard would attempt to take down James in a potential playoff battle, he certainly has a ton of respect for the three-time champion.