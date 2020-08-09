Report: Clippers Want Lakers to Play Blazers in 1st Round of Playoffs, Think Portland Can Win Series

The Portland Trail Blazers have proven that they can take down the Los Angeles Lakers when they are healthy.

As a result, the Los Angeles Clippers reportedly want the Lakers to face the Trail Blazers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

“What the Clippers’ organization pulled on Saturday against the Blazers is questionable when considering the context,” Vardon wrote. “Explanations about predetermined plans for load mana… excuse me, body maintenance and playoff preparation, do not trump the obvious. The No. 2 seed Clippers want the No. 1 Lakers to have to play Portland in the playoffs because they think there is a chance the Blazers could win that series.”

While the Lakers have lost multiple games in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., they have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The Blazers, who are currently in the No. 9 spot, are desperately fighting to land the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Although the Blazers’ seeding may seem questionable, they’ve faced plenty of hardship this season. Several players, including superstar Damian Lillard, have missed extended time due to injury this season. However, the team is nearly at full strength right now.

The Blazers can be one of the best teams in the league when they are healthy. After all, they reached the Western Conference Finals last year.

As a result, the Lakers could be in for a tough first-round series should the Blazers secure the No. 8 spot in the West.

During the Blazers’ last matchup against the Lakers in late January, they won by a score of 127-119 in Los Angeles. Lillard erupted for 48 points, 10 assists and nine boards in the statement victory.