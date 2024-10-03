Dalton Knecht on falling to the Lakers: ‘It’s a blessing in disguise’

Although the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make any major roster additions this offseason, they were able to get their hands on a steal in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Lakers selected Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick after he was projected to be a lottery choice.

While no player wants to fall in the draft, Knecht thinks it’s a “blessing in disguise” that he dropped to the Lakers.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise,” Knecht said. “I get to learn from one of the greatest basketball players to ever play in [LeBron James] and also have [Anthony Davis] down there. It’s been good. I think it’s really a blessing I get to be a part of this and watch greatness.”

Knecht wrapped up his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, where he averaged 21.7 points per game last season. He did so in efficient fashion, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

It’s unclear what type of role Knecht will have with the Lakers as a rookie or if he will get consistent playing time. However, he appears to be on L.A.’s radar as a player that could help the roster improve this season. The Purple and Gold were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season and may need a spark to come from somewhere.

The Lakers made one other selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, and it came at No. 55 overall: James’ son Bronny. He will likely have a tougher path to playing time this season with the Lakers and is expected to spend a lot of time in the G League, but he remains a relevant storyline going into his first NBA season for obvious reasons.

Knecht could’ve been selected earlier in the draft by a team that is currently rebuilding, but he’ll instead get to start his career with a team that has immediate NBA title hopes. Whether or not those are realistic hopes is a question that still needs to be answered.

But no matter what, the 23-year-old should benefit from being on the same team as some all-time great players, and with any luck, he’ll grow into a player that the Lakers end up keeping around for a long time.