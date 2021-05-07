The Los Angeles Lakers will have their work cut out for them as they face the Los Angeles Clippers tonight without LeBron James and Dennis Schroder.

Defensively, the Clippers’ game plan sounds relatively simple.

Lue said the gameplan tonight is to "double team" Anthony Davis pretty much as much as possible. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) May 7, 2021

Double-teaming Anthony Davis means that his teammates will need to shoot well from 3-point range. It also means that a few other players will need to step up and create offense for themselves.

Davis has been starting to play well since coming back from a calf strain and Achilles tendonosis. In Monday’s win over the Denver Nuggets he had 25 points on 9-of-19 shooting to go along with three blocked shots.

In addition to James and Schroder being out, it has been revealed that second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker will also miss some time with an injury.

With the regular season winding down, the Lakers need wins in the worst way in order to prevent having to win the play-in tournament simply to make the postseason.