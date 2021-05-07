   Clippers reveal game plan tonight against Anthony Davis and Lakers - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Clippers reveal game plan tonight against Anthony Davis and Lakers

Clippers reveal game plan tonight against Anthony Davis and Lakers

Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Lakers will have their work cut out for them as they face the Los Angeles Clippers tonight without LeBron James and Dennis Schroder.

Defensively, the Clippers’ game plan sounds relatively simple.

Double-teaming Anthony Davis means that his teammates will need to shoot well from 3-point range. It also means that a few other players will need to step up and create offense for themselves.

Davis has been starting to play well since coming back from a calf strain and Achilles tendonosis. In Monday’s win over the Denver Nuggets he had 25 points on 9-of-19 shooting to go along with three blocked shots.

In addition to James and Schroder being out, it has been revealed that second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker will also miss some time with an injury.

With the regular season winding down, the Lakers need wins in the worst way in order to prevent having to win the play-in tournament simply to make the postseason.