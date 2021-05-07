- Report: Talen Horton-Tucker to miss at least next 2 games with Grade 1 calf strain
- Max Kellerman says we are beginning to see the decline of LeBron James
- Report: LeBron James likely to return on Tuesday vs. Knicks or Wednesday vs. Rockets
- Anthony Davis seen hilariously executing Stephen Curry doppelganger while streaming ‘Grand Theft Auto Roleplay’
- LeBron James delivers loving message to celebrate Chris Paul’s birthday
- Shaquille O’Neal reacts to Jeanie Buss leaving him off her all-time Lakers list, says LeBron has only been there short time
- Nick Young says he’s down to get in the ring and fight former NFL player Chad Johnson
- Anthony Davis on Aaron Rodgers’ situation in Green Bay: ‘If anybody understands, you know I understand’
- Anthony Davis reveals the toughest player to guard in the NBA
- Report: Trail Blazers could be eyeing Lakers assistant Jason Kidd to replace Terry Stotts
Report: Talen Horton-Tucker to miss at least next 2 games with Grade 1 calf strain
-
- Updated: May 6, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are already down superstar LeBron James, and they will now be without guard Talen Horton-Tucker for the next two games.
Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed that Horton-Tucker is dealing with a Grade 1 calf strain and will miss tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers and Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Frank Vogel on THT: "He's going to be out tonight and out tomorrow. He has a Grade 1 calf strain."
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 7, 2021
It’s another blow to the Lakers’ lineup as they try to avoid falling in the standings and into the league’s play-in tournament.
This season, Horton-Tucker is averaging 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.
It will be interesting to see who Vogel turns to tonight against the Clippers with Horton-Tucker out, as the Lakers are also without guard Dennis Schroder due to health and safety protocols.