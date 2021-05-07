The Los Angeles Lakers are already down superstar LeBron James, and they will now be without guard Talen Horton-Tucker for the next two games.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed that Horton-Tucker is dealing with a Grade 1 calf strain and will miss tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers and Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Frank Vogel on THT: "He's going to be out tonight and out tomorrow. He has a Grade 1 calf strain." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 7, 2021

It’s another blow to the Lakers’ lineup as they try to avoid falling in the standings and into the league’s play-in tournament.

This season, Horton-Tucker is averaging 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field.

It will be interesting to see who Vogel turns to tonight against the Clippers with Horton-Tucker out, as the Lakers are also without guard Dennis Schroder due to health and safety protocols.