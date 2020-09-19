In his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis has impressed many observers.

After all, he was named to the All-NBA First Team earlier this week.

However, during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night, commentator Chris Webber said that Davis isn’t better than Kyrie Irving or Dwyane Wade since both have won championships playing with LeBron James.

Chris Webber: "Anthony Davis is not better than Kyrie Irving or Dwyane Wade." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) September 19, 2020

An argument can be made that James has gotten more help than most other all-time greats en route to his three NBA titles.

Wade and Irving gave the Akron, Ohio native lots of help on the offensive end, not just by scoring but also by facilitating.

If an argument could be made for Davis being the best teammate James has ever had, the argument is that Davis is much better than Wade or Irving at the defensive end while also being a dominant force on offense.

The former New Orleans Pelican was named to the All-Defensive First Team this season after averaging 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals a game in the regular season.

In Friday’s Game 1 victory, Davis finished the night with an eye-popping 37 points and 10 rebounds.