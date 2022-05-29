Chauncey Billups heaps massive praise on Darvin Ham, says new Lakers coach is ‘so excited’ about job

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to return to title contention with a new head coach in Darvin Ham.

Some people around the league have expressed excitement for the Lakers’ hiring of Ham, believing that the team made the right move. For one, Kevin Garnett offered his congratulations to Ham on landing the position. Former Lakers player Metta Sandiford-Artest also spoke glowingly of the move, explaining how Ham always has his players’ best interests at heart.

Chauncey Billups, another former player, also chimed in on the hire. The current Portland Trail Blazers head coach expressed excitement for Ham.

“He’s going to be honest as a coach of the Lakers, which is what I think you need in the NBA today — somebody that’s going to be honest but know how to be honest without actually just tearing you down,” Billups said to the Los Angeles Times. “What can you say? He’s won as a player. He’s won as a coach. I mean, this dude is more than qualified for the task at hand. I’m so happy and proud of him. I spoke to him last night and he was so excited.”

Billups also stated that Ham is the right man for the job.

“He’s ready for this job. He’s the right guy for this Lakers job,” Billups said.

Lakers fans are hoping that Ham will bring the team back to the top of the NBA following two straight disappointing seasons.

In the 2020-21 campaign, L.A. reached the playoffs but made a quick exit in the first round, losing 4-2 to the Phoenix Suns. This season, the Lakers missed the postseason altogether. They finished the regular season with a 33-49 record, which was only good enough for 11th in the Western Conference.

Expectations are high for Ham, which is partly because the Lakers are one of the winningest franchises in league history. But the 48-year-old proved to be a winner during his time as a player and assistant coach in the league.

He was a member of a Detroit Pistons squad, along with Billups, that won it all in the 2003-04 season. In addition, he served as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks when they won the championship last season.