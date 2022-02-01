Charles Oakley on LeBron James’ future: ‘He left twice…he’ll leave again’

Former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley recently offered his thoughts on what the future may hold for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Oakley’s take is a harsh one for Lakers fans. He thinks James wants to win another title before he retires and may leave the Lakers to do it.

James is a four-time NBA champ, and he’d obviously love to get another ring before his career comes to an end. Before the 2021-22 NBA campaign started, many folks thought he’d have a great chance to win another title this season with the Lakers, but that’s far from a sure thing anymore.

The Lakers, who are 24-27, have had a brutal season so far. To make matters worse, James is reportedly expected to be sidelined for the team’s next game and perhaps longer.

It’s not too late for L.A. to turn things around this season, but things certainly look bleak at the moment. Time will tell if the squad can find a way to get back into the title conversation.

As far as James’ future is concerned, it’s unclear if he’d seriously consider leaving the Lakers in order to chase a title elsewhere. However, the 37-year-old won’t be able to play forever, so it would make some sense for him to leave one situation in favor of a slightly better one.

For now, James’ focus is on the current campaign. If he can find a way to help the Lakers get their season back on track in time for a title push, it would be a massive accomplishment.