- Updated: March 3, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is known for being a pest.
Former Lakers veteran Channing Frye believes Schroder is the most annoying player in the entire league.
“Dennis Schroder, and I’m saying this in the nicest way possible, is the most annoying person in the NBA, and he causes havoc,” Frye recently said on NBA TV.
Schroder, 27, was sent from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Lakers in the offseason.
The guard has been a marvelous addition for the Lakers. The bulldog is averaging 14.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game this season. In addition, he’s started in 31 games for the Lakers.
The veteran also has a penchant for getting under other players’ skin. As a matter of fact, Schroder got tangled up with Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry on Sunday.
The Lakers hold a 24-11 record and are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The defending champs take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday evening.