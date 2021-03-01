Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder may be low-key, but he’s also feisty and will not back down when challenged.

In Sunday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors, there was contact between him and Steph Curry, and the two exchanged words afterward.

Schröder was upset at Steph after leaning in to him for the foul call. pic.twitter.com/nvnr7VKUgT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2021

Schroder has missed four games after being placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Lakers lost all four of those games.

He returned on Friday and had a strong game as L.A. rebounded with a win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Schroder’s skill and talent are integral to this year’s version of the Purple and Gold. His speed and quickness in the open court, ability to get his own shot and ability to create for others have added a new dimension to L.A.’s offense that didn’t really exist last year.

Thanks in part to Schroder, the Lakers jumped out to a huge lead on the Warriors in the first half on Sunday.