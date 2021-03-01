- Video: Dennis Schroder gets in Stephen Curry’s face after taking vicious elbow
- Colby Covington rips apart ‘Chinese finger puppet’ LeBron James for calling out Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- LeBron James’ game-worn shoes that were gifted directly from Kobe Bryant sell for $156K
- Vanessa Bryant unloads on actress Evan Rachel Wood for calling Kobe ‘rapist’ on day he died
- Dennis Schroder calls out NBA for being held out due to COVID-19 protocols: ‘They need to do better’
- LeBron James blasts Zlatan Ibrahimovic for being a hypocrite
- LeBron James breaks his silence on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s derogatory comments towards him
- Jeremy Lin comes to LeBron James’ defense over Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s controversial comments
- Shaq’s priceless reaction after he and Kobe Bryant are compared to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons
- Report: Lakers sign promising young big man Damian Jones to 10-day contract
Video: Dennis Schroder gets in Stephen Curry’s face after taking vicious elbow
-
- Updated: March 1, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder may be low-key, but he’s also feisty and will not back down when challenged.
In Sunday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors, there was contact between him and Steph Curry, and the two exchanged words afterward.
Schröder was upset at Steph after leaning in to him for the foul call. pic.twitter.com/nvnr7VKUgT
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2021
Steph Curry and Dennis Schroder beef? pic.twitter.com/zynfcYAsGm
— LakeShow Highlights (@LA_HighLights24) March 1, 2021
Schroder has missed four games after being placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Lakers lost all four of those games.
He returned on Friday and had a strong game as L.A. rebounded with a win against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Schroder’s skill and talent are integral to this year’s version of the Purple and Gold. His speed and quickness in the open court, ability to get his own shot and ability to create for others have added a new dimension to L.A.’s offense that didn’t really exist last year.
Thanks in part to Schroder, the Lakers jumped out to a huge lead on the Warriors in the first half on Sunday.