Chandler Parsons blasts Shannon Sharpe’s behavior at Lakers-Grizzlies game

Major drama took place during the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Memphis Grizzlies last week between a number of Grizzlies players and NFL legend and sports pundit Shannon Sharpe. According to former NBA forward Chandler Parsons, Sharpe should not be allowed to sit courtside at a game again.

“This guy should’ve been kicked out so quick, he should not be able to go back to a game courtside…”@ChandlerParsons and @bansky on Shannon Sharpe’s courtside altercation with Grizzlies on #RunItBack with @MichelleDBeadle & @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/OToPSIilLW — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) January 23, 2023

“This was pathetic on the Lakers security, honestly,” he said.

What wasn’t pathetic was the performance that the Lakers players put on in the game. Despite the fact that the Lakers are still without star big man Anthony Davis, the team has put in some really gutsy performances as of late. The 122-121 win over Memphis is in the running for the best Lakers win so far this season.

The Lakers have won six of their last 10 games and are currently on a two-game winning streak. In each of those two last wins, the Lakers have come back from double-digit deficits.

The 2022-23 season could not have gotten off to a worse start for the Lakers. They had earned just two wins after the first 12 games of the season. However, since then, the team has made steady progress. At the moment, the team is just two games back from the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference despite being three games under .500 on the season.

As for the incident involving Sharpe and several Grizzlies players, the former NFL star has since apologized for his involvement in the matter.

"I take full accountability for what transpired. I was wrong."@ShannonSharpe apologizes & addresses his altercation at the Lakers-Grizzlies game: pic.twitter.com/RNFBydr5A6 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 23, 2023

“You know, guys, I’ve preached for the last six-and-a-half years responsibility and accountability,” he said. “I take full responsibility for what transpired. It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. Me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong. “I should’ve lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up and I let it get out of hand.”

Going forward, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers decide to exact any kind of punishment on Sharpe. Now that the dust has settled, it seems pretty unlikely that a punishment will occur.

With that in mind, it may be quite some time before Sharpe decides to sit courtside at Crypto.com Arena again.