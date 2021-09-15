   Cedric Ceballos offers encouraging update on recovery from COVID-19 battle - Lakers Daily
On Wednesday, former Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Cedric Ceballos offered a very encouraging update on his battle with COVID-19.

It sounds like he is out of the ICU.

Ceballos announced earlier this week that he was free of COVID-19. However, it sounds like he is still battling some of the long-lasting effects of the virus.

The 52-year-old will likely have to continue to battle the effects of the virus for a little while longer, but the hope is that he will make a full recovery.

Ceballos had a respectable NBA career. He finished with averages of 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He made 50.0 percent of his shots from the field.

The former second-round pick spent a little more than two seasons with the Lakers around the middle of his career. He earned an All-Star selection with the team in the 1994-95 campaign. That year, he averaged 21.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.

He called it quits on his playing career after the 2000-01 season ended and has been in retirement since.