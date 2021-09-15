Cedric Ceballos offers encouraging update on recovery from COVID-19 battle

On Wednesday, former Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Cedric Ceballos offered a very encouraging update on his battle with COVID-19.

It sounds like he is out of the ICU.

UPDATE TIME: ….. I am officially OUT of the ICU unit, but not out of the hospital. Walked on my own yesterday, struggled but got through it. Lungs not strong enough so still need assistance there…road will be tough and long but I am up for it…….▶️ pic.twitter.com/eIDOrPSEJ9 — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 15, 2021

Ceballos announced earlier this week that he was free of COVID-19. However, it sounds like he is still battling some of the long-lasting effects of the virus.

The 52-year-old will likely have to continue to battle the effects of the virus for a little while longer, but the hope is that he will make a full recovery.

Ceballos had a respectable NBA career. He finished with averages of 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He made 50.0 percent of his shots from the field.

The former second-round pick spent a little more than two seasons with the Lakers around the middle of his career. He earned an All-Star selection with the team in the 1994-95 campaign. That year, he averaged 21.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.

He called it quits on his playing career after the 2000-01 season ended and has been in retirement since.