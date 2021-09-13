- Cedric Ceballos offers major update on his scary battle with COVID-19
Cedric Ceballos offers major update on his scary battle with COVID-19
- Updated: September 13, 2021
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Cedric Ceballos offered a promising update on his battle to recover from the COVID-19 virus that left him in the hospital fighting for his life.
Hello family and friends, giving a UPDATE on my health situation….. I am COVID-19 free, thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that. I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet………▶️ pic.twitter.com/PoH9cG81Hx
— Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 13, 2021
The 52-year-old Ceballos played two seasons with the Lakers from 1994 to 1996. While with the Lakers, Ceballos had his two best seasons, averaging 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Ceballos was the winner of the NBA’s 1992 Slam Dunk Contest as well.
It’s unclear if Ceballos had received the COVID-19 vaccine, though the vast majority of people who have been hospitalized because of the virus in recent months have been unvaccinated.
While Ceballos has been out of the league for the past two decades, he has received best wishes from other players, including retired guard Dwyane Wade.