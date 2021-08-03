- Carmelo Anthony’s epic announcement after agreeing to join Lakers
Carmelo Anthony’s epic announcement after agreeing to join Lakers
- Updated: August 3, 2021
On Tuesday, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony announced his his arrival to the Los Angeles Lakers in epic fashion.
— Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) August 3, 2021
Anthony, 37, has been linked to the Lakers several times this offseason.
Of course, Anthony has a close relationship with Lakers superstar LeBron James. The pair both came out of the 2003 NBA Draft.
While Anthony isn’t on James’ production level at the moment, he still has a good amount to offer. If fact, the forward thrived in a reserve role with the Portland Trail Blazers last seaosn.
Anthony put up 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season. The Blazers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2021 postseason.
Nonetheless, Anthony has a bunch of experience and buckets to offer. The veteran is No. 10 on the list of all-time scorers in NBA history.