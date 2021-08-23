- Carmelo Anthony dedicates touching birthday post to Kobe Bryant
Carmelo Anthony dedicates touching birthday post to Kobe Bryant
-
- Updated: August 23, 2021
Veteran Carmelo Anthony offered poignant birthday wishes to the late Kobe Bryant on what would have been the basketball icon’s 43rd birthday.
View this post on Instagram
Anthony joined the NBA in 2003 and faced Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers on countless occasions over the next 13 seasons. The photo above shows the type of bond the two players forged.
Anthony recently joined the Lakers as he pursues the first NBA title of his career.
Bryant’s tragic death in a January 2020 helicopter crash delivered a painful blow to Anthony and the entire basketball world. That’s because Bryant was perpetually willing to help younger players and offer pertinent advice on their career path.
After Bryant retired in 2016, he continued his success off the court, including winning an Academy Award.
That success tragically came to an end last year, but Anthony and others are making sure that even though Bryant is no longer around to celebrate his birthday, he’ll never be forgotten.