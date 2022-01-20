Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are two of the most physically imposing players in the league today.

In fact, Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is convinced that both James and Davis could score touchdowns in the NFL.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft was recently asked by Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas which NBA player he would bet his paycheck on to score a touchdown in the NFL.

Cunningham listed the two Lakers stars and added that many NBA players could score in an NFL game.

“I’m sure LeBron could have in his day,” Cunningham said. “Anthony Davis. Saddiq Bey would probably score some touchdowns. If I was his quarterback, I would get him the ball in the end zone. I’m sure there’s a bunch of guys who can score.”

James and Davis form one of the most talented duos in the NBA, but that talent has not led to success so far this season. Right now, the Lakers are just 22-23 on the season. They are currently clinging to the No. 8 seed by a thread.

James is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 28.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Unfortunately, Davis hasn’t enjoyed similar success. He’s been out since the middle of December due to injury. Luckily, the star big man recently passed a major milestone in his recovery from injury.

Hopefully, Davis can come back soon and help the Lakers get their season back on track.

The team’s next game will be against the Orlando Magic on Friday.