Frank Vogel provides significant update regarding Anthony Davis’ recovery from injury
- Updated: January 18, 2022
After snapping a three-game losing streak on Monday, things may be looking up for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Head coach Frank Vogel said that superstar big man Anthony Davis has cleared a hurdle towards returning to the court.
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis' MRI came back clean and he's been cleared for an on-court ramp-up aka contact practice.
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 18, 2022
Davis sprained his MCL about a month ago. The Lakers had been starting to find themselves at that point, but they immediately went on an extended losing streak.
On Monday, they put forth an inspired effort against the Utah Jazz. Although they didn’t play well offensively, they left it on the floor defensively, holding the highest scoring team in the NBA to just 95 points.
The Lakers got the win largely by harassing Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson into poor shooting nights.
Forward Stanley Johnson was L.A.’s X-factor by not only playing active and effective defense but also by giving it a spark with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
LeBron James had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Malik Monk, as he has so often this season, gave the team a lift off the bench.
After hosting the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, the Lakers will embark on an extended road trip later this week.