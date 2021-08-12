Despite the addition of more top talent by the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin is dismissing the perception that the new-look Lakers will work out.

Blake Griffin on the Lakers, Heat and other teams adding stars this summer: "You look at it but at the end of the day, things on paper, it's tough to say. I've been in situations where a team stacks up and it doesn't work out." #Nets — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) August 12, 2021

The Lakers added guard Russell Westbrook in a recent trade, while the Miami Heat acquired veteran guard Kyle Lowry as part of a sign-and-trade deal.

In Westbrook’s case, he’s joining a Lakers team that already had LeBron James and Anthony Davis and was already a solid choice to win its second NBA championship in a three-year span.

The 32-year-old Griffin was bought out of his contract with the Detroit Pistons during the 2020-21 season and subsequently signed with the Nets.

When Griffin joined the Nets, they had already formed their own super trio that consisted of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Yet, despite that high level of talent, the Nets lost their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup to the Milwaukee Bucks. That disappointment is something the Nets hope to use as motivation during the 2021-22 campaign as they make another bid for a league title.

Griffin is only signed with the Nets through the upcoming season, so he may only have one more year to thwart the Lakers’ bid for another championship.